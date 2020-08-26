IIT Alumni Council to build world’s largest, fastest hybrid quantum computer

The Indian Institute of Technology’s Alumni Council has signed an agreement with Lomonosov Moscow State University and Russoft to access and transfer key technologies from Russia to build the world’s largest and fastest hybrid quantum computer in India.

Under the agreement, the Russian state-owned companies will transfer critical modules in cryogenics, cryptography and modularised cloud management technology to IIT Alumni Council. The deal with the companies, which are key Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) owners, are part of the Quantum Mission, the company said in a statement.

“IIT Alumni Council believes that technology could play a much greater role in solving the nation’s problems and to achieve the mission of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said Ravi Sharma, President, IIT Alumni Council.

“The agreement with Russia is the first step to aggregate key technologies from leading global players. The next step is to integrate these technologies into a high throughput, high-speed Quantum Computer, interfacing that with smartphones and laptops for distributed computing,” he added.

These technologies will be used to support solutions for solving infrastructure challenges in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, transport and logistics, pollution and weather forecast.

Quantum Computing, which is several million times faster than the largest supercomputer in India, will make existing supercomputers obsolete. It will also collapse cost of genome testing from over ₹1 lakh per sample to under ₹1,000, facilitating genetics-based personalised medicines to avoid unnecessary universal vaccination which may have safety issues.

This computing capability allows real world events to be emulated in the virtual world. For example, architects can now see a proposed building on screen in photo-like quality before actually constructing it, the statement added.

“The most promising areas for Indo-Russian joint projects with high potential are Information and Communications Technology, space exploration, climate change, quantum technology and data security,” said Valentin Makarov, President of Russoft.

The IIT Alumni Council is the largest global body of alumni, students and faculty, spread across all the 23 IITs and partnering Technical Institutes of Excellence (TieNet).