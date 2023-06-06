The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H) and Greenko Group have launched a programme to encourage student entrepreneurs. The Bold and Unique Ideas Leading to Development (BUILD) programme would support 75 student-led innovations across the country.

The programme would provide a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for every shortlisted innovator. The start-ups would also get mentorship, prototyping support and co-working space.

The 12-month programme launched by IIT-H’s incubator iTIC Incubator India is being rolled out in association with 14 incubators in different parts of the country.

Primary objective

“The primary objective of BUILD is to support undergraduate students and recent graduates to give shape to their innovative ideas and eventually turn them into a start-up,” BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, said.

Those who want to join the programme can submit their applications by July 5, 2023.