IIT-H incubator to invest ₹1 cr in six startups

The iTIC Incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology (Hyderabad) has announced an investment of over ₹1 crore in six startups from different parts of the country working in the field of autonomous navigation.

The Technology Business Incubator will be investing up to ₹25 lakhs in three startups which have developed drones for different purposes.

Working on drones

While UAVIO Labs is working on building sentient drones, while Alog Tech is working on an autonomous indoor logistics ecosystem for warehousing. Another startup Aviac that got the funding from the IIT-H arm is working on drones for monitoring of ecology.

“iTIC is also investing up to ₹10 lakh each in early-stage startups Rovonize (working on surveillance UAVs), Qotpars (drones for video and photo applications) and Adiabetic, which is working on the passive thermal cooling system for li-ion battery packs,” an IIT-H statement has said.

“We wish to provide the startups the right ecosystem for successful commercialization of these innovations,” B S Murty, Director of IIT-H and President of iTIC and TiHAN, said.

“Through the TiHAN programme, the institute is focusing on building research capabilities in the domain of Autonomous Navigation, UAVs and ROVs. In addition to the startups, these facilities will also be available for researchers and industry at large,” Rajalakshmi, Project Director TiHAN, said.

Besides getting funding from the institute, the startups will also get access to mentorship, the co-working space, maker’s lab and other infrastructure at the institute.