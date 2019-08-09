IIT-H start-up launches interactive rehabilitation tool

BeAble Health, a start-up incubated at IIT-Hyderabad’s Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), has launched ‘Arm Able,’ an interactive arm training device offering a solution for arm rehabilitation.

“It will help stroke victims and motor rehabilitation of victims with upper limb motor deficit due to conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury and fractures,”BeABle founder Habib Ali, a Biomedical Engineer and Roboticist, said. The tool was launched to mark the graduation of third batch of CfHE Fellows on Thursday.

“This is not a traditional program that awards a degree. We want to understand and address the question of what it takes to bring a Medical product from an unmet need in the clinic to the people who wants to use it,” Renu John, Co-Head of CfHE, said.

Eight Fellows graduated in the third batch, taking the number of graduated Fellows to 16.The CfHE incubated seven start-ups founded by its Fellows so far. The centre offers the one-year Fellowship programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship with a focus on Biodesign innovation.