IIT-H’s tech solution to detect mobile phone usage

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Techies at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) have developed a solution that can sift through the video feed from CCTVs and find out people who are using mobile phones.
Using artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms, the techies can catch those people who are on their mobile phones.
The analysis happens almost in real-time. “Humans can easily find out whether a person near him or her is using a phone. But when it comes to large gatherings or busy roads, it will be difficult for humans to keep track. Our solution can do that,” Sparsh Mittal, who led this research at the institute, has said.
He conducted the research along with scholars Poonam Rajput and Subhrajit Nag.
“Also, it is not physically possible for people to go through the entire feed to check whether people have violated the no-mobile norm in a premises or on roads. But the solution developed by us could help them catch the offenders,” he said.
“It is impossible to manually detect the mobile-phone at large-scale. There is a need to develop automated techniques for this purpose,” he said.
Sparsh Mittal, who was with the IIT-H’s CSE Department for most of the duration of this research-study, recently joined IIT Roorkee. The results of this work have been accepted in the peer-reviewed conference ‘International Conference on Smart Objects and Technologies for Social Good 2020’.
