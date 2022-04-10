IIT Madras Incubation Cell, STPI and AIC STPINext Initiatives join hands to incubate fintech startups

India's deep-tech startup hub spearheaded by IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Software Technology Parks of India and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives (managing the FinBlue FinTech Centre of Excellence in Chennai) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in developing the ecosystem necessary to identify, support and scale innovative FinTech startups in India.

Through this collaboration, FinBlue, STPI’s FinTech Incubator, and IITM Incubation Cell will jointly incubate startups at different stages, developing solutions in financial technology, says a press release.

Incubatees will receive an array of value-added support including mentorship from domain/industry experts, training, access to a large network of banking & financial institutions and investors, business support services and infrastructure/workspaces.

Innovation challenges and hackathons across broad FinTech areas, workshops/brainstorming sessions, training, experiential talks, and events will also be conducted intermittently to draw entrepreneurial interest to the sector and further strengthen the FinTech startup ecosystem.

The collaboration marks another key development in IITM Research Park’s vision of “Fintech for Inclusion”, a mammoth technological goal pursued under their flagship program – 10X, the release said.