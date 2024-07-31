Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with IDBI Bank to launch a cybersecurity Lab to develop and deploy security solutions in crucial sectors such as healthcare, fintech and aerospace, among others.

The lab will focus on creating market-ready IPs in cybersecurity, productisation and commercialisation of research work, especially for mobile technologies.

The lab will focus on cybersecurity in systems deployed in industries such as banking, automotive, power and telecommunications, among others, and undertake experimental evaluation and assessment exercises.

The researchers would also develop test cases for testing, carry out vulnerability research, and help devise hardening guidelines. It would help Enterprise Systems in managing cybersecurity risks in real-time, says a release.