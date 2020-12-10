In a first, BSNL launches world’s largest NB-IoT to benefit traditional sectors

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), in partnership with Skylotech India (Skylo), on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based narrow band-Internet of things (NB-IoT) starting with fishermen, farmers, construction, mining and logistics enterprises.
“Industries, including agriculture, Railways and fisheries, have been operating offline, and have not had the opportunity to take full advantage of the latest advancements in AI & IoT– until today. This is the world’s first satellite-based NB-IoT network,” Parthsarathi Trivedi, Chief Executive and Co-founder, Skylo, said.
BSNL said in a statement, this new ‘Made in India’ solution, which is indigenously developed by Skylo, will connect with BSNL’s satellite ground infrastructure. The coverage will be so vast that it will not leave any dark patch within the boundary of India, from Kashmir & Ladakh to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to the North East, including the Indian seas, .
With this solution, India will now have access to a ubiquitous fabric of connectivity for millions of yet unconnected machines, sensors and industrial IoT devices, it said.
“The solution is in line with BSNL’s vision to leverage technology to provide affordable and innovative telecom services and products across customers segments,” PK Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said adding that Skylo would also help provide critical data for the logistics sector to enable effective distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021 and will be a big contributor in service to the nation.
This technology has already been tested successfully in Indian Railways, fishing vessels, and enabling connected vehicles.
A small, smart, rugged box, the Skylo ‘User Terminal’ interfaces with sensors and transmits data to the Skylo Network and into people’s hands. The accompanying data platform provides an immersive, visual, experience for industry-specific applications on mobile or desktop. It gives users the ability to take immediate and appropriate action, no matter where they are.
This connectivity layer will complement smartphone-centric mobile and WiFi networks, and bring online new applications for the first time.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...