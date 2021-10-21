Info-tech

In a respite to Indian startup ecosystem, Google Play cuts fee to 15 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2021

This comes into effect from January 1, 2022.

In a move that could bring some respite to the Indian startup ecosystem, Google has announced that it will decrease the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play from 30 per cent to 15 per cent, starting from January 2022.

The vast majority of developers can distribute their apps on Google Play for free (currently, 97 per cent do so at no charge). But for the developers who offered a paid app or sold in-app digital goods (currently 3 per cent of developers), the flat service fee was 30 per cent. Many Indian startup players who are dependant on Google PlayStore for reaching customers objected to this fee.

"To help support the specific needs of developers offering subscriptions, starting on January 1, 2022, we're decreasing the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%, starting from day one," Google said in a blog post.

For developers offering subscriptions, this means that first-year subscription fees will be cut in half.

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Google
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like