India Accelerator to host Demo Day W2019, an event for startups

India Accelerator, a seed-stage sector agonistic accelerator programme, in association with Startup Buddy, is organising the 4th Demo Day W2019 on Saturday, India Accelerator said in its official release.
To be held in a virtual environment, the event will see 10 emerging start-ups across the sectors of Fintech, Agri-Tech, Ed-Tech, E-Sports, Media & Entertainment, Social Media, Transportation and SAAS present their winning formula in a highly-competitive environment to a host of prolific investors from across the country.
The 10 participating start-ups, over the 16-weeks of boot camp, were provided with the necessary mentorship, the network, the technology, and the peripheral services (like legal, financial, etc.) along with enabling of the seed capital by India Accelerator, a mentorship-driven programme in India.
The upcoming online event shall see the best possible mix of online tools keeping the engagement and interaction at a high during the first-ever virtual Demo Day by India Accelerator. The event also entails interactions with investors, mentors, corporate strategists, and other like-minded people.
Speaking about Demo Day W2019, Mona Singh, Co-Founder - India Accelerator stated in the official release: “Over the past 4 months, we have prepared these budding start-ups via an intensive boot-camp programme for this very day. Providing value to the industry by bringing in a host of untapped potential, we laid impetus towards supporting them to learn, ideate, create, and accelerate their ideas into a viable scalable business.”
She further added: “We truly believe that these extremely talented entrepreneurs are ready to make their mark and be able to build and grow to take their business to the next level. These companies will play a pivotal and transformative role in the Indian start-up ecosystem and we are glad to have played a vital role in shaping these bright, young minds. We look forward to this highly constructive day and wish each of the participating start-ups all the very best.”
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
