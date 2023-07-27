In order to foster collaboration in the field of AI and emerging technologies, ‘India AI,’ an IBD under Digital India Corporation and Meta India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The objective of the MoU is to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies including making Meta’s open-source AI models available for use by Indian AI ecosystem, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said.

“India is at the forefront of adopting digital technologies and it is evident that AI and Emerging Technologies will play a pivotal role in expanding the advantages of technology to a broader population. Through this partnership with Meta, the joint research and development endeavours will tackle large-scale challenges by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies like Llama and other open-source solutions,” Abhishek Singh, CEO of ‘India AI’, said.

Support system

Additionally, the organisations may consider establishing a Centre of Excellence to nurture the start-up ecosystem of AI and other Emerging Technologies. Leveraging Meta’s AI research models like LlaMA, Massively Multilingual Speech, and No Language Left Behind, the partnership will focus on building datasets in Indian Languages to enable translation and large language models, with priority given to low-resource languages, MeitY said.

This effort will foster social inclusion, improve government service delivery, and spur innovation using large language models, Generative AI, cognitive systems, and translation models, it said.

Furthermore, ‘India AI’ and Meta will strive to enhance accessibility to AI compute resources for researchers, start-ups, and organisations with limited resources. Knowledge sharing and collaboration in AI and Emerging Technologies will be facilitated through workshops, seminars, conferences, and similar platforms.

Both organisations are dedicated to developing programmes and initiatives that enhance AI and Emerging Technologies skills and expertise among researchers, professionals, and students in India, contributing to the growth of AI talent in the country, it added.

“Meta’s open approach to AI innovation is complementary to India’s leadership on digital issues. Giving businesses, start-ups and researchers access to these technologies can open up a world of social and economic opportunities... we can strengthen India’s digital leadership and help to ensure AI tools are built for India’s unique needs,” Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta, said.