India chief Karan Bajwa appointed leader for Google Cloud in Apac

Karan Bajwa, who currently leads Google Cloud in India, has been appointed the company’s new leader for Asia Pacific, the company announced on Tuesday.

Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace in the Asia Pacific region starting today.

Bajwa who succeeds Rick Harshman will continue to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud.

“Since Karan joined us in March 2020, Google Cloud in India has grown from strength to strength. He’s advanced the digital transformation journeys of many large Indian organisations across industries and successfully expanded our partner community. He brings tremendous management and sales experience with him to this regional role, and we’re thrilled to have him at the helm of our APAC business,” said Enslin.

“With the disruptions of 2020 behind us, a true test of 2021 will be how companies replatform and build on the cloud not only for resilience but also for agility and innovation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Google Cloud’s business in APAC to maximise this next phase of growth,” said Bajwa.

Google Cloud will continue to invest in technical infrastructure in the APAC region having launched its GCP regions in Jakarta and Seoul last year, with planned expansion to Delhi and Melbourne in 2021, the company said.