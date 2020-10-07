India data center infra spend set to decline 14% in 2020: Gartner

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
India data center infrastructure spend is expected to decline 14.4 per cent to $2.8 billion in 2020, with an estimated single-digit growth in 2021, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc.
Many Indian enterprises have delayed their infrastructure capex intensive refresh/upgrades due to the ongoing cost containment. These end users are evaluating “as a service” infrastructure consumption models. Focus on automation, remote monitoring, coupled with network optimisation is part of the new normal for infrastructure leaders in India. Covid-19 has accelerated the transition towards Hybrid Cloud as more Indian enterprises are experiencing the benefit of public cloud during this pandemic.
Globally, end-user spending on data centre infrastructure is projected to reach $200 billion in 2021, an increase of 6 per cent from 2020.
“The priority for most companies in 2020 is keeping the lights on, so data center growth is generally being pushed back until the market enters the recovery period,” said Naveen Mishra, senior research director at Gartner. “Gartner expects larger enterprise data centers sites to hit pause temporarily and then resume expansion plans later this year or early next. However, hyperscalers will continue with their global expansion plans due to continued investments in public cloud.”
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...