India is resolved to lead the world in 6G as the telecom sector of the country is ‘aggressive’ and ‘ambitious’, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress and World Telecommunication Standardisation (WTSA) 2024, he said with the Bharat 6G Alliance, India hopes to contribute at least 10 per cent patents to 6G standardisation.

“It is our belief and our commitment -- India followed the world in 4G, we marched with the world in 5G, but we shall lead the world in 6G. India will play a big role in international regulations also,” he said.

He said India had the fastest 5G rollout in the world, wherein 98 per cent of districts and 90 per cent of all villages were covered in a span of just 21 months.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Mobile Congress and the International 6G Symposium demonstrates both local and global advancements in 6G, and also design principles that will shape the future of telecom,” Scindia added.

Legal backing

He further said that the recent changes to the Telecommunications Act 2023 have been designed in such a way so as to modernise India’s telecom framework, drawing light upon hitherto unaddressed areas such as the high potential sector of satellite communications, addressing the challenges of the digital era, the most important being cyber security.

India Mobile Congress (IMC) is an annual event organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). IMC 2024 has participation from over 400 exhibitors, nearly 900 startups, and participation from 120+ countries. About 3,200 delegates from over 160 countries are part of the WTSA assembly.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio said that Indian users’ data must remain within the country and he pitched for “incentives” including that on electricity for Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres.

The AI way

“AI is absolutely critical for realising our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, India under your leadership should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum ‘atma nirbhar’ efforts,” Ambani said at the event which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said that the telco was scripting a turnaround. He said that while Vodafone Idea (VIL) has been written off several times in the past, it is about time that such impressions about the company are shed.

“With the continued support of the government, I am confident that we will do our part to realise the Prime Minister’s Digital India destiny. I am a firm believer in the transformative power of India’s telecom sector and I see it as a bridge to a more connected, empowered and prosperous India,” Birla said.

“India’s telecom story is unfolding into a new phase...We are truly inspired by the PM’s inaugural speech, wherein he highlighted Digital India, technology leadership and aligned opportunities for women, among others. The industry is committed to following his vision of India playing a pragmatic role in the technology and telecom landscape, while fostering a framework of rules and regulations for the sector,” SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said.

