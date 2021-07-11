India is Zoom’s largest market in terms of mobile downloads: Report

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
India became Zoom’s largest market for new and all-time installs in Q2 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.
The video conferencing platform recorded approximately 28.4 million installs across India’s App Store and Google Play marketplaces in Q2 2021, up 106 per cent quarter-over-quarter from 13.8 million in Q1 2021, as per the data.
This was in contrast to the global trend, where the app's worldwide installs declined 14 percent QoQ to a little more than 93 million downloads in Q2 from 108.8 million in Q1.
"Zoom ranked even higher in Asia last quarter, placing No. 4 behind Facebook, TikTok (including Douyin on iOS in China), and Instagram. This is likely due to continued regional lockdowns in countries such as India, which is still heavily impacted by the pandemic. India is now Zoom’s largest market for new and all-time installs, followed by the U.S," Sensor Tower said in a blog post.
Most recently, Zoom Video Communications appointed Ricky Kapur as the Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), effective June 21, reporting directly to Zoom’s Head of International, Abe Smith.
Kapur will define and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets — Australia and New Zealand, India, Asean, China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan — exclusive of Japan. He will manage Zoom’s APAC business with supervision and alignment across all cross-functional roles, the company said in a statement.
“APAC is a critical region for Zoom, as we invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of our sales, marketing, and research and development teams to best enable organisations of all sizes with seamless and reliable video communications,” Smith said.
Globally, despite the decline in downloads, the Zoom app remained one of the top ten most downloaded apps in the second quarter.
Zoom ranked sixth in terms of most downloaded app globally in Q2 2021, as per the data, amassing approximately 944 million downloads since January 2014 when Sensor Tower’s Android data set began. Zoom launched on desktop and mobile in September 2012.
