Despite years of investing, hiring talent, and launching pilots in artificial intelligence (AI), 74 per cent of companies are still struggling to achieve and scale value, according to a new research by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

“Even with the widespread implementation of AI programs across industries, only 26 per cent of the companies have developed the necessary set of capabilities to move beyond proofs of concept and generate tangible value,” BCG said.

The report, titled ‘Where’s the Value in AI?’, is based on a comprehensive survey of 1,000 CxOs (chief experience officers) and senior executives from over 20 sectors, spanning 59 countries in Asia, Europe and North America, and covering ten major industries. Participants were asked to assess their companies’ AI maturity in 30 key enterprise capabilities.

While just 4 per cent of the companies have developed cutting-edge AI capabilities across functions and consistently generate significant value, an additional 22 per cent have implemented an AI strategy, built advanced capabilities, and are beginning to realise substantial gains.

Companies experiment with AI

The report stated that India is leading in AI adoption as 30 per cent of Indian companies maximise AI value, surpassing global average of 26 per cent.

“Indian leaders prioritise fewer, high-impact AI initiatives, scaling these efforts 1.7 times more effectively than others, and achieving a remarkable 2.1x ROI compared to global peers. With 100 per cent of companies actively experimenting with AI, India stands out for its readiness to harness AI’s potential. Moreover, the maturity of India’s AI leaders spans both traditional and digital sectors, signalling a broad-based adoption that’s driving value beyond typical tech-driven industries. As India’s AI leaders go beyond productivity to reshape and invent new business models, India is poised to lead not only in AI adoption but in generating substantial, and measurable value,” said Saibal Chakraborty, India Leader, Technology and Digital Advantage Practice, BCG

