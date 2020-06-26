Info-tech

India likely to be export hub for Apple iPhone, Karbonn, Lava, Dixon

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

India may soon be an export hub for Apple iPhone manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron and local handset makers Karbonn, Lava, and Dixon. The companies have recently applied for the Rs 41,000 crore production-linked (PLI) scheme. The plan could push India to compete with northeast Asia’s electronics powerhouses, as per the Economic Times report.

“Foxconn has filed applications through two companies Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and Rising Stars Mobile. Micromax will also file its application,” a top industry executive told ET on the condition of anonymity.

The source further stated that another US contract manufacturer Flex, which is among the world's largest tech firms, will also apply for the scheme soon.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's biggest electronics contract manufacturer, also told its shareholders that it is eyeing on the Indian market and will soon unravel its detailed plan of setting a base in India.

Foxconn makes smartphones for Apple Inc, HMD Global, and Xiaomi Corp in India. Wistron is also expected to start manufacturing Apple's latest iPhone SE 2020 in India at its facility near Bangalore. It is currently making iPhone 7 in India.

Lava International CMD Hari Om Rai and Pardeep Jain, managing director of Jaina group and Karbonn Mobiles, confirmed the development to ET.

iPhone
