Telecom industry majors kicked off the first day of the India Mobile Congress 2022 on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching 5G services in specific cities. Industry stalwarts and attendees at the inauguration welcomed this watershed moment.

Sanjay Malik, Sr. Vice President and Head of India Market, Nokia said, “Nokia is committed to towards and fully prepared to support our partners in ushering in the 5G era in India. We welcome all measures taken by the government to facilitate the deployment of 5G technology.”

Malik added, “Our global experience in 5G rollouts shows that it will provide a strong impetus to socio-economic growth and industrial development, contributing to the GDP and mission of Digital Bharat.”

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, observed that “5G will usher in a new wave of opportunities for businesses, unlocking the next level of growth for the country”.

“5G will be a key driver for Digital India initiatives and realizing Design in India opportunities leveraging disruptive technologies like AI, cloud, IoT, and others across the ecosystem. We foresee India becoming a major hub for cutting-edge semiconductor R&D and design and the rollout of 5G services will accelerate the next wave of digital transformation,” Jain said.

‘A platform for Innovation’

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra said, “5G ecosystem will unlock immense opportunities for industries across sectors, allowing them to experiment with myriad ideas to innovate and fuel the next level of growth possibilities. 5G is not just a generational leap in Network technology, it is a platform for Innovation.”

Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, concluded that telecom is the gateway of Digital India and a strong telecom sector is needed in this period of transition.