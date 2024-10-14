Google has been launching a wave of AI-powered innovations designed to make information more accessible and helpful for people across India. For example, the tech giant is expanding its Gen AI experience to more Indian languages. businessline spoke with Manish Gupta, Director, Google DeepMind,about how these innovations are driving new experiences in Gen AI, and enable scaled impact in priority focus areas like language and agriculture.

Q Why did you decide to focus on languages in India when globally AI is being used for cutting-edge applications such as predicting the 3D structure of proteins?

While I have a lot of admiration and respect for work being done globally, I wouldn’t think of languages as not high tech. Languages is a very important area, because we want AI to work for everyone, not just the privileged few. There’s barely 10 to 11 percent of people in India who are comfortable with English. We want to enable, for example a farmer’s daughter the same level of access to information as you. I see this as a huge deficiency of these large language models today. So that is actually a cutting edge problem. There are a lot of very interesting challenges that come up in the context of languages. By the way we are also doing a lot of work and in public health.

Q Typically adoption of a new technology in the past has always been top down. If you look at adoption of internet, smartphone or cloud, the upper end of the society got access first before it percolated down to the lower segments. Are you making it more democratic when it comes to AI?

That’s a great point. In fact the reverse is happening. For instance, I asked our team to focus on making these AI models work on low-end, and mid-range mobile phones because these are the only digital device used by hundreds of millions of people in India. And interestingly, the work that we did on making these AI models is now being used at the high end.

Q Many experts are now saying smaller language models are better suited to drive down cost and energy consumption. Do you think for a country like India, where pricing is a factor and energy sources are limited, smaller language models are more relevant than large language models?

I wouldn’t say so. Large language models have already established capabilities to solve a very broad range of tasks. The problem of energy consumption and high cost of serving is a real problem. So we build these models in a nested manner. This approach is called the Matryoshka Representation Learning, inspired by these Matryoshka dolls which are nested one inside the other. Now we are saying don’t just use a small language model, use the appropriate size model depending on the complexity of the task at hand. That way you get the best of both words where you get the higher quality of a larger model as well as the lower cost of a smaller model. Most of the time, your queries are going to be solved with fairly small size models.

Q India has been talking about taking the leadership in AI developments. Can this become a reality?

There is no doubt that India needs to up its game. When you think about the scientific output on AI research, India still needs to up its game to get into the same league as some of the leaders like US and China. However, I do see very, very positive signs. I see tremendous activity because we have so many problems where AI Technologies can make a huge difference. I see tremendous creativity from so many start-ups that we interact with, whom we try to support through access to our technology. I see a lot of very interesting work from Indian companies. The level of AI research and the quality continues to grow. While the gap (with other leading countries) is very real and we need to up our game as a country, but at the same time I see tremendous promise and progress.

Q Google has always used India as a test bed for piloting tech and applications. Are you doing the same for AI as well?

It is already happening. Some of the work that we have done on understanding Indian languages has been used to make these models understand many global languages. Google Translate added 110 new languages and this was based on the work our team had done here. The work on the Matryoshka Representation Learning approach is being deployed globally. And even our solutions for the agriculture sector, which we are initially launching in India, we are already seeing a lot of requests from outside India for some of those capabilities.

Q In terms of regulating AI, while there is a lot of effort by the industry and governments around the world to ensure that AI is not misused, how do you deal with rogue elements who do not conform to any authority?