India, New Zealand to intensify cooperation in cyber security, cyber crime

India and New Zealand have decided to intensify cooperation in cyber security, cyber crime and capacity building at the bilateral Cyber Dialogue that concluded on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

“The Cyber Dialogue discussed various aspects of existing bilateral cooperation in cyberspace, exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues at bilateral, regional and multilateral fora and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation,” according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The second edition of the India-New Zealand Bilateral Cyber Dialogue was held on November 16-17 in virtual mode. The Indian delegation was led by MEA Joint Secretary Atul Malhari Gotsurve. Senior officials from various government Ministries and Departments from both countries participated, the release said.

The delegations deliberated on a wide range of topics of mutual interest and agreed to work closely with each other in the areas of cybersecurity, cybercrime and capacity building, it added.