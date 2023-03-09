Japanese tech major NTT Ltd is on course to hit the $1 billion revenue mark in India, according to Abhijit Dubey, Global Chief Executive Officer for NTT Ltd. NTT Ltd is a subsidiary of NTT Group, a Japanese conglomerate and is the third largest data center company in the world.

NTT Ltd, which signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government at Davos in January, committed an investment worth $2.5 billion over the next 5 years in the State. According to Dubey, India holds significant strategic importance for NTT. It is already the eighth largest market for the company in terms of revenue and 3-4 per cent of their global revenue share, NTT leadership indicated that countrywide investments for the Japanese data centre and IT company will be to the north of $2.5 billion over the next five years.

India investment

NTT had already committed to a $2-billion investment into the country in 2020 as well. With the additional $2.5 commitments, since 2020, NTT has made a commitment of over $4.5 billion in the country.

According to Dubey, India is one of the fastest growing markets for NTT, with revenues in the range for $500 million to $1 billion.

NTT, which already has 11 data centres operational in India, will launch 6 additional data centres over the next three months.

Making the announcement, NTT India MD Sharad Sanghi said that nearly 70 per cent of the new capacity of these data centers is already booked. Sanghi added that they will launch three additional data centers after June, however he did not elaborate on the specific timeline for this. NTT is the market leader in the Indian data center space, already holding a market share of 22 per cent.

Growth driver

Dubey further elaborated that edge will be the next growth frontier for NTT. In this area the leadership indicated that private network deployments by NTT for enterprises could be likely as Indian regulations clear. “Once the issue of spectrum for private networks clears, we have the technology to deploy private networks,” Dubey said. Sanghi further added that NTT is also talking to telecom operators for spectrum leasing and network slicing.

With over 37,000 employees in India, the largest outside of NTT’s home base in Japan