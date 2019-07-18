India server market revenue falls 16.2% to $298 mn in Q1: IDC

The overall Indian server market witnessed a year-over-year (YoY) 16.2 per cent fall in revenue terms to $298 million in the first quarter of the calendar year 2019. The segment had recorded $355.8 million during the comparable period a year ago, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) study.

In Q1 2019, Dell emerged as the top vendor accounting for 29.7 per cent of revenue share at $78.6 million followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with revenue share of 25.6 per cent at revenue of $67.9 million. Dell continues to grow winning deals across professional services and manufacturing. Cisco was able to register the revenue share of 10.9 per cent followed by Lenovo with 8 per cent revenue share at the end of Q1 2019, IDC said in a statement.

Operational cost

"In the current scenario, enterprises of all sizes are investing in their data centres to make it more agile, scalable, flexible thereby making business applications highly available. So, optimising operational cost will be critical for these enterprises as their architecture evolves and grow," IDC India Market Analyst (Server) Harshal Udatewar said. The x86 server market accounts for 88.9 per cent of the overall server market in terms of revenue. The contribution to x86 server market mostly came from the professional services vertical followed by manufacturing, banking, Government and telcos.

The deployment of x86 servers was largely seen in the traditional data centre set up followed by private and public cloud. However, new-age applications, email and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications are the ones getting migrated to public cloud while the core applications show strong resistance and continue to run on traditional environment. In revenue terms, the x86 server market fell 19 per cent YoY to $264.9 million in Q1 2019 from $327.3 million in Q1 2018. Professional services, manufacturing, communications and media, banking and education accounted for 82 per cent of the overall x86 server market revenues.

NSM projects

Education vertical saw the highest YoY growth of 414.7 per cent owing to a few large deals around high-performance computing (HPC) and National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) projects. In Q1 2019, the non-x86 server market rose 15.9 per cent YoY to reach $33.1 million revenue. IBM topped the charts with a revenue share of 76.5 per cent, followed by Oracle with a 17.9 per cent and HPE with 5.6 per cent during Q1 2019. Banking remains top vertical with 45.8 per cent revenue share followed by manufacturing and utilities with 22.0 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.