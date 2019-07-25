India ships 37-m smartphones, highest-ever in Q2

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Driven by new launches, price cuts on older devices and channel expansion across brands, smartphone shipments in India grew to 37 million units, a second-quarter shipment record, a report said on Thursday.
According to data published by Counterpoint’s Market Monitor, Xiaomi retained the top spot during the quarter with a 28 per cent share, while Samsung’s shipments declined 7 per cent.
However, Samsung showed 30 per cent growth quarter on quarter (QoQ), driven by refreshed A series and M series smartphones, price cuts on older J series and higher channel incentives during the IPL season, the report said.
“Brands which focussed on the offline channel, expanded online, with online-exclusive series. Similarly, brands which entered the market with online-exclusive series are now expanding their reach towards the offline channel by forming partnerships with key offline retailers. This strategy is working well for all the leading at-scale players,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, said.
Also, brands are launching multiple series to target or expand into new product tiers. This is helping them to expand their product portfolio to target multiple fast-growing segments and also diversify, he said.
The report noted that the BBK Group — the combined holding group of Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus — captured the top spot in Indian smartphone market for the first time with a combined 30 per cent market share.
It also said that this is the third consecutive quarter that Realme has been within the top five brands driven by strong performance of Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro and various offers rolled out on online platforms. Realme C2 crossed the one-million mark within a couple of months of the launch, it said.
“It became the fastest brand to reach eight-million smartphone shipments in the Indian market within one year of its debut for any brand ever in India,” Counterpoint said.
However, Huawei’s trade ban also impacted the Indian market as its shipments declined YoY, the report mentioned. But, it also said that the brand continues to be amont the Top 10.
Commenting on the overall smartphone market, Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said: “The top five brands’ contribution to the total shipments volume reached its highest ever level, driven by new launches and hybrid channel strategy. Localisation, branding and innovation will be the next key drivers of growth in a highly competitive market like India.”
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...