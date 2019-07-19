India slips 3 ranks in mobile, fixed broadband speeds in June: report

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
India fell 3 ranks both in mobile and fixed broadband speed performance in June, and now ranks 74th in fixed broadband speeds and 126th in mobile internet speeds globally, according to an Ookla report.
In May, the country was ranked 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds. In July 2018, India was ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds, Ookla, a company into broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, said.
There has been a slight decline on the internet speeds front, with the current average mobile download speeds in India standing at about 10.87 MBPS and 29.06 MBPS in fixed broadband speeds.
“An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India. India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market,” Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla said.
“Despite these challenges in India (high population, large geography, high density), further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency,” Suttles added.
In June, South Korea was at pole position for mobile Internet with an average download speed of 90.06 MBPS, while Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband with a 195.88 MBPS average download.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...