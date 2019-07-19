India slips 3 ranks in mobile, fixed broadband speeds in June: report

India fell 3 ranks both in mobile and fixed broadband speed performance in June, and now ranks 74th in fixed broadband speeds and 126th in mobile internet speeds globally, according to an Ookla report.

In May, the country was ranked 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds. In July 2018, India was ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds, Ookla, a company into broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, said.

There has been a slight decline on the internet speeds front, with the current average mobile download speeds in India standing at about 10.87 MBPS and 29.06 MBPS in fixed broadband speeds.

“An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India. India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market,” Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla said.

“Despite these challenges in India (high population, large geography, high density), further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency,” Suttles added.

In June, South Korea was at pole position for mobile Internet with an average download speed of 90.06 MBPS, while Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband with a 195.88 MBPS average download.