India is all set to pass its first-ever tech law, Digital India Act, by the end of July or early August, as per media reports. Later this week, the Government will open pre-draft stage consultations from stakeholders, stated reports.

After consultations, all the parties involved will have 45 days to put forward their feedback. The first draft is expected to be published in three months, reports say.

The new Digital India Act aims to put forward market practice guidelines to regulate Big Tech’s market practices.

Digital India Act is set to replace the Information Technology Act, 2000. The upcoming Act will also be separated from the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill introduced last year, which overlooks personal user data processing.

The Digital India Act will regulate operations like data localisation, social media, online gaming, cyber bullying, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and internet platforms, according to reports. It could also become the country’s base document for tech legislations in near future.