India top market for global game downloads in September 2021: Report

India was the number one market in terms of global game downloads in September 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.
The global mobile games market generated 4.2 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play Store in September 2021, decreasing 4.3 per cent year-over-year.
India was the top market for global game downloads accumulating 746.7 million installs, or 17.7 per cent of total worldwide downloads. It was followed by the United States which accounted for approximately 8.3 per cent of the downloads, followed by Brazil at 8.2 per cent.
Pokémon Unite from The Pokémon Company, in collaboration with Tencent, was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for September 2021 with approximately 33 million installs. The US accounted for the highest number of installs for the game. It accounted for 21.8 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil was at 12 per cent.
Destiny Run from Voodoo was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 26.8 million installs. Brazil had the largest number of Destiny Run installs at 11 per cent, followed by India at 10 per cent. Garena Free Fire from Garena, Subway Surfers from Sybo Games, and PUBG Mobile from Tencent completed the list of the top five most installed mobile games worldwide in September.
As for non-gaming apps, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app globally for the month with over 59 million installs.
The countries with the largest number of installs were China at 16 percent, followed by the US at 12 per cent, as per the Sensor Tower report.
Facebook was the second most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month with over 51 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of Facebook installs at 29 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 7 per cent.
Facebook was followed by Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger on the list of the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
