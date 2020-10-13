India unlikely to see 5G roll out at scale at least till FY2023, says Credit Suisse report

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
India is unlikely to witness 5G rollout at scale at least till financial year 2023 (FY23), while spectrum auctions are expected in 2021, according to a Credit Suisse report.
“Historically, India has lagged developed Asian peers by 2-12 years in mobile technology adoption (3G and 4G) and we expect the trend to continue in 5G as well. India is yet to conclude 5G auctions and we expect auctions in 2021 post revision in reserve price,” it said.
“Unlike 4G rollout, we expect 5G roll out to be gradual in India with about 15 per cent penetration by FY25 given: (1) stretched financial position, (2) operators focused on monetising 4G, (3) lack of compelling use cases and (4) no new entrant threat,” it added.
While the proposed 5G applications are potentially exciting (Augmented Reality, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles and smart factories), there is no 5G ‘killer app’ for mass market consumers as yet, in the way that streaming media was the catalyst for 4G uptake.
As a result most 5G launches so far have focused on high-volume data bundles and 5G handsets, rather than apps, and generating a return over heavy 5G investments is proving a challenge.
Given the lack of apps to drive ‘demand pull’, many operators globally are using high volume data bundles (at some premium to 4G) along with handsets in 5G to entice subscribers.
In China and Korea, Average Revenue Per User and revenue have grown with 5G launch, but not sufficiently to generate an attractive return on capital, and, hence 5G monetisation remains a challenge.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...