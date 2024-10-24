India’ demography, it’s leadership and raw talent will enable it to not only become one of the biggest intelligence markets but also provide AI services to the world, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries said during a fireside chat with Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Once we drive intelligence for our domestic market, we will use intelligence services beyond software to integrate with the rest of the world. And India will not only export CEOs to the world’s largest companies but also deliver AI services to the world,” Ambani said.

Ambani added that Reliance would like to build AI infrastructure in the country that would make a similar impact like Jio did for telecom infrastructure.

“We are building AI infrastructure for 1 GW, which can be expandable to multiple at one location. We already have the green power so that we are not dependent on anybody else for power. We are building this so that we can scale this. We have to repeat a Jio for intelligence to be really affordable, available to the common people,’ Ambani said.

“It is important that we design and build infrastructure so that to use AI, our customers don’t have to change a phone, don’t have to change their computers, but they can still get good quality AI. And we take the burden of putting that infrastructure,” Ambani said at the Nvidia AI summit in Mumbai.

Huang responded by saying “India used to be a country that produced software. You exported software. In the future, India is going to export AI. I hope to partner with all of you to enable India to be at the centre of this new industrial revolution.”