Content delivery was 99 per cent of our revenue; we were just starting our application firewall business as a service. Next year, security will be our biggest product line, no longer content delivery, which is a big shift. And, we’re rapidly growing our computing business, running it at almost half a billion-dollar run rate. We are a little behind on the schedule of $5 billion (Akamai had earlier aimed to hit $5 billion in revenue by 2020). The currency fluctuations dampen the growth as Asia Pacific and Japan have been our fastest-growing markets.

The way to think of us going forward is the world’s most distributed cloud provider. We’ve been doing edge computing for a long time but in Compute, 99 plus per cent of the market is core cloud computing, and we’ve not had an offering there before. But now, we’re adding that with a Linode acquisition and ramping it up in terms of its scale, points of presence, and capabilities so that we can take on mission-critical traffic, and compute for the world’s biggest enterprises. Hence, that’ll be a big driver for revenue going forward.