The upcoming Digital India framework will have a chapter devoted to emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and how to regulate them through the ‘prism of user harm’.

Speaking at the CII Startup Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said that India will do “what is right” to protect its digital nagriks and keep the Internet safe and trusted for its users, adding that India has its own views on “guardrails” that are needed in the digital space.

His comments assume significance as ChatGPT creator OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, has recently acknowledged the need to regulate AI technology and proposed a new international authority for regulating AI.

“Sam Altman is a smart man and has his own ideas of how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well, and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails,” he said.

He said the consultation has already started, and in the Digital India Act, there is a whole chapter that is going to be devoted to emerging technologies, which are not only AI but it is AI in particular and multiple other technologies, and how India will regulate them through the “prism of user harm”.

“If there is eventually a “United Nations of AI,” as Sam Altman wants, more power to it, but that does not stop us from doing what is right to protect our digital nagriks and keep the Internet safe and trusted,” he said on the sidelines of the summit.

In a recent blogpost by Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever, they said that in terms of both potential upsides and downsides, superintelligence will be more powerful than other technologies humanity has had to contend with in the past.