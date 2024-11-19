Google Play announced its Best of 2024 awards for India, with artificial intelligence-powered fashion styling application ‘Alle’ claiming both “Best App” and “Best for Fun” categories, highlighting India’s emergence as a global leader in AI mobile applications with 21 per cent of worldwide downloads.

The awards demonstrated strong domestic innovation, with Indian companies developing five out of seven winning apps.

Alle’s CEO and Co-founder Prateek Agarwal said, “We started Alle with a simple yet powerful vision: to help people express themselves confidently through their fashion choices.”

The app provides personalized fashion advice based on users’ body type, facial features, and occasions.

In the gaming segment, multiplayer title ‘Squad Busters’ secured the “Best Game” award during a year that saw India add 23 million new gamers, bringing the total to 590 million.

SuperGaming’s ‘Indus Battle Royale’ won “Best Made in India” for the second consecutive year, while Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) clinched the “Best Ongoing” category for its regular updates featuring India-centric content.

“Indus has reached 5 million downloads, marking a significant step toward putting Indian games on the global map,” said Roby John, CEO of SuperGaming, noting that their team spent over three years developing the game’s unique “Indo-futuristic” design.

Other notable winners included WhatsApp Messenger for “Best Multi-device App,” Headlyne for “Best for Personal Growth,” and Sony LIV for “Best for Large Screens.”

In gaming, Clash of Clans won “Best Multi-device Game,” while Bloom secured “Best Indie,” and Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures won “Best for Google Play Games on PC.”

The awards reflects India’s position as the world’s second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads, with average weekly playtime increasing by 30 per cent.

Nearly 1,000 apps and games in India now incorporate AI technology, reflecting the country’s rapid advancement in mobile innovation.

Indian developers are increasingly embracing AI integration, with applications ranging from personalized news delivery to fashion styling, showcasing the growing sophistication of local technology development.

