Indian Army launches in-house messaging app ASIGMA

The Indian Army has launched a contemporary messaging application named ASIGMA (Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application) .
It is a new generation, state-of-the-art, web-based application developed entirely in-house by a team of officers of the Corps of Signals of the Army, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The application is being deployed on the Army’s internal network as a replacement of Army Wide Area Network (AWAN) messaging application which has been in service for past 15 years. The application has been fielded on Army-owned hardware and lends itself to lifetime support with future upgrades, it said.
“The bespoke messaging application meets all futuristic user requirements and boasts of an enhanced user experience. It has a variety of contemporary features including multi-level security, message prioritisation and tracking, dynamic global address book and various options to meet the Army’s requirements,” the statement said.
This future ready messaging application will meet real time data transfer and messaging requirements of the Army, especially in the backdrop of current geo-political security environment and is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.
“The Indian Army has embraced automation in a major way, especially post Covid-19 outbreak and is taking substantial steps towards paperless functioning. ASIGMA will further boost these efforts and will add to the host of other applications already being employed by the Army over its captive pan-Army network,” the statement added.
