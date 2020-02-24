Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Microsoft Chief Executive (CEO) Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature.
Beginning his three-day visit to India, Nadella was addressing Microsoft’s Future Decoded CEO Summit here.
“Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive,” he said.
Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. “We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity.”
Nadella stated that 72 per cent of jobs for software engineers in India are outside of the technology industry.
Speaking at the same event, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said the company prefers to train internal talent for the changing technologies and ensure that good quality talent is retained, rather than searching for it externally.
He said the millennials possess phenomenal knowledge and are quick learners as well, but need to be trained on the same.
The era of multi-year projects in IT is over; and three years ago, TCS took a bet to completely adopt Agile technologies by 2020, he said.
59 per cent of all the developers are now working on Agile, he added.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...