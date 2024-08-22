Paris-based Dassault Systèmes has announced that Magic Myna, an Indian manufacturer of customised drones for healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and other applications, has adopted the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to optimise its design and development processes.

Magic Myna is using Dassault Systèmes’ applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to streamline the design of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for various applications. The company said the platform provides a collaborative environment for design, simulation and data management, enabling faster product development cycles and improved product quality.

“Dassault Systèmes’ user-friendly platform and advanced simulation capabilities have streamlined our design processes, allowing us to develop lighter, high-stability drones in less time. We are confident this will make us a leader in the Indian drone industry, reinforcing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of UAV technology for enhanced efficiency and reliability. Our partner EDS Technologies has played a crucial role in this journey, providing exceptional implementation support and helping us get up to speed quickly,” said Sunil S. Nair, Co-Founder, of Magic Myna.

Magic Myna specialises in building customised drones for sectors like agriculture, logistics, and healthcare. One of the major challenges the company faced was limited flight time and range, along with the initial development cost. Dassault Systèmes claims its 3DEXPERIENCE platform has helped overcome these challenges by providing solutions for lightweight drone development and ensuring structural stability during flight.

Dassault Systèmes also caters to large sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure & cities, and life sciences and healthcare. Its Indian enterprise customers in the manufacturing sector include Havells, L&T Energy-Hydrocarbon, Dixon Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Motors. Its infrastructure customers are Jindal Stainless and SFC India among others. In life sciences and healthcare, Dassault Systèmes caters to the likes of LUCID Implants, Tata Consultancy Services, and Sai Life Sciences.

Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, told businessline, “Dassault Systèmes provides a virtual world for its customers and researchers to create and visualise how they can imagine the real world. Under the three sectors of manufacturing, infrastructure, and life sciences are industries like automotive and high-tech, aerospace, home and lifestyle and consumer packaged goods. Further, within those industries, are segments. Put together, we are supporting 61 different segments covering almost every part of the industry that can take advantage of the technology.”

He added that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can contribute to designing a product, managing processes or interacting with customers for feedback, designing plants and assembly lines, and simulating the behaviour of the building to see how sustainable it is.

