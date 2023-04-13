Fintech start-ups in India attracted investments worth $1.2 billion in Q1 2023: 55 per cent lower than the $2.6 billion raised in Q1 2022, according to Tracxn.

However, this is a sharp jump of 126 per cent compared with $523 million raised in Q4 of 2022. In the fintech space, India is the second-highest funded geography after the US in Q1 2023 and occupies a spot in the top five geographies in terms of total funding activities.

The fintech sector recorded late-stage investments of $977 million in the first three months of 2023, a spike of 325 per cent when compared to Q4 2022 but a drop of 44 per cent from Q1 2022. Early-stage funding during the quarter was $177 million, down 30 per cent and 76 per cent from Q4 2022 and Q1 2022 respectively.

Seed-stage funding of $30.2 million was observed during this quarter, a fall of 21 per cent and 74 per cent from Q4 2022 and Q1 2022 respectively.

Sequoia Capital, AngelList, and Y Combinator are the most active investors in India’s FinTech space. Y Combinator, LetsVenture, and Premji Invest were the top investors in Q1 2023. Further, Xceedance, Telama Family Office, and CourtsideVC were the top early-stage investors, whereas Premji Invest, General Atlantic, and TVS Capital Funds were the top late-stage investors in the sector.

The fintech sector observed six $100 million funding rounds in the first three months of 2023. Companies such as PhonePe, Mintify, Insurance Dekho, and KreditBee raised funds above $100 million during this period. The sector witnessed 11 acquisitions in Q1 2023, against six acquisitions in Q4 of 2022.

Among Indian cities, fintech companies in Bengaluru take the lead, raising $796 million in the first quarter of 2023. This was followed by Mumbai and Gurugram, which raised $222 million and $151 million respectively during the quarter.