Indian IT services and business market to grow by 6.5 per cent annually amid Covid-19: Report

The Indian IT services and business market is expected to reach US$14 Billion by December 2020 owing to a slow growth during the Covid-19 pandemic according to a latest IDC report.
According to IDC, the IT & Business Services market is expected to grow annually by 6.5 per cent and will amount to $14 billion by December 2020.
The IT services market s expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent between 2019-2024, it said. The IT services market is expected to be valued at $14.6 billion by the end of 2024.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a slowdown in the overall economy, and also in the IT Services market,” the report said.
As per IDC’s report the IT Services market is classified into three primary markets – Project-Oriented, Managed Services, and Support Services. The Project-Oriented Services segment was the largest segment during the second half of 2019 followed by Managed Services and Support Services.
The report also highlighted the expected areas of growth in the IT services market that are expected to generate a higher revenue amid the pandemic.
“Although new contracts, as well as contract renewals in IT Services, are expected to be affected during the crisis, it is also expected that consulting services, modern collaborative applications, managed security services, network management services and hosting services will represent higher revenue-generating opportunities in CY2020,” it said.
The way ahead
In 2H19 hosting services (applications and infrastructure hosting) posed a higher growth in the market. This is expected to continue in CY2020, “on account of increased remote business functions being carried out across sectors,” it said.
“Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, project-oriented services, such as consulting, custom application development, systems integration, etc. are expected to reduce steeply in the short-term, while managed services, such as application management, hosting services, IT outsourcing, network management etc. are expected to reduce only marginally in the short-term. Further, it is expected that helpdesk support services will witness an upsurge for emergency support extended to remote working professionals,” the report said.
Enabling remote collaborations
The growth in the market will be led by services enabling remote collaborations in light of the current situation. Service that will ensure business continuity will see a positive growth according to the report.
"In CY2020, the focus of IT Services vendors during the pandemic has shifted to addressing the challenges of remote connectivity and collaboration, connecting with their ecosystem of customers, suppliers and partners, while also ensuring business continuity, building organizational resilience, and being more adaptable,” said Garima Goenka, Market Analyst, IT Services, IDC India.
Ensuring business continuity
Cloud and AI will be forerunners in enabling such remote collaborative technology. Furthermore, businesses should also look to implement a definite plan to tackle such situations and the infrastructure and tools required to implement the same.
“Digital technologies are the core in ensuring business continuity in this challenging time, with cloud and AI being the technology forerunners. Enterprises which had invested in digital transformation (DX) initiatives in the past have proved to be more resilient than companies which have been laggards in technology adoption. Organizations are expected to use current learnings to prepare for future business disruptions by adopting a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) that includes migrating their business operations to digital infrastructure and platforms,” said Goenka.
"The crisis has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies to keep the lights on amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises that are ahead in the digital maturity curve will clearly be better equipped to handle the crisis and will further invest in technology upgradation to address the changing customer demand. Long-term managed services contracts are expected to continue despite lock downs, as IT vendors find innovative ways to continue servicing their customers," said Shweta Baidya, Senior Research Manager, Software and IT Services, IDC India.
The India IT & Business Services market grew by 8 per cent YoY in 2H19 according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker-2H19. The IT Services market had contributed 76.3 per cent to the market in 2H19 and had witnessed a YoY growth of 8.5 per cent in 2H19.
