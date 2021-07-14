Indian IT spending in 2021 to grow 8 per cent to $92.7 bn: Gartner

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
IT spending in the country is expected to grow at 8 per cent to $92.7 billion in 2021, a report by a consultancy said on Wednesday.
The growth at 8 per cent is a shade less than the world average of 8.6 per cent, Gartner said, adding that global spends on information technology are estimated to come at $4.2 trillion.
In India, the overall IT spending growth slowed down to 1.5 per cent to $85.865 billion in 2020, probably hit by the pandemic.
Enterprise software will be the biggest growth area, and growth in spends is estimated to be maintained at 16.9 per cent to $9.218 billion in 2021, Gartner said.
After a de-growth of 5.9 per cent in 2020, the largest spend category of devices will see a 7.6 per cent growth to $38.747 billion in 2021, the analysts estimated.
IT services will register a 10.7 per cent growth to $18.103 billion in 2021, as against a 3 per cent growth in 2020, it said.
After a 11.4 per cent de-growth in 2020, spending on data centre systems is estimated to grow by 3.4 per cent to $2.706 billion in 2021, while the growth in communications services will slow down to 4.3 per cent to $23.979 billion, as against 10.9 per cent jump in 2020.
It can be noted that the country's largest software company TCS had last week reported a hit to the overall earnings because of the impact of the second wave-induced lockdowns on the business.
"The second wave of the pandemic and associated lockdowns have brought a significant sluggishness during most of the second quarter of 2021. However, demand is witnessing a rapid recovery across the majority of the sectors,” Naveen Mishra, senior research director at Gartner, said.
Pharma, healthcare, financial services, education, online retail and government continue to invest in their digital transformation journey, he added.
Indian organisations including SMEs will be better positioned to invest more into IT, through the next two quarters, the company said.
In 2022, the IT spending is expected to grow 6.4 per cent to $98.645 billion, as per the estimates.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...