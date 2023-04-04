DLabs Incubator Association (DLabs), an arm of the Indian School of Business (ISB), has teamed up with S&P Global to launch a Blockchain Impact Lab at the school’s Gachibowli campus in Hyderabad.

The lab will support and nurture innovations in the Blockchain space. “The lab will serve as a hub for the creation and dissemination of knowledge on blockchain and its impact on society,” an ISB executive said.

“The Blockchain Impact Lab provides a learning and development environment for all stakeholders at ISB. It will impart knowledge and create use cases that apply blockchain for enhancing societal impact,” Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director of ISB’s I-Venture, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Platform for students

The lab houses an Ethereum Virtual Machine, Hyperledger Fabric, and multi-chain environments. It currently has four nodes, which are sufficient for testing any kind of use case.

It allows students to log into the machine from anywhere, allowing the technology to be used in a wide range of setups. “With the Blockchain Impact Lab, we are providing a platform for students, faculty, start-ups and upcoming entrepreneurs to create a significant societal impact,” Nilam Patel, Managing Director — India Operations, S&P Global India, said.

Hybrid mode

The lab will work in a hybrid mode. The classroom environment will allow stakeholders to attend blockchain training sessions and use case demonstrations, while start-ups incubated at ISB can use the facility for developing proofs-of-concept.

The lab is targeting to support more than 500 student innovators and startups in the first year of operations.

