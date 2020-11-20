Indian viewers can stream Netflix for free for an entire weekend in December

Netflix is hosting its two-day event ‘StreamFest’ in December, where it will provide free access to all content on the platform for users in India.

“We’re hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 5 12.01 am -December 6 11.59 pm) — of free Netflix. So, anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and entertaining reality shows for two whole days,” Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India announced in a blog post.

Users can sign up on the web or through the Netflix Android app with their name, email or phone number, and password to start streaming for free during StreamFest. If they choose to sign up on the web, they can do so from Netflix.com/StreamFest. During StreamFest, the service will be “completely free, no credit or debit card or payment needed,” said Shergill.

“From November 20, you can also visit Netflix.com/StreamFest and set a reminder with your email or phone number. And we’ll let you know as soon as StreamFest is live,” Shergill added.

Users signing up during StreamFest will get only one stream in standard definition. No two users will be able to use the same login information to stream. Once users sign up via the Android app or through a browser, they can use that login information to stream Netflix on any device — smart TV, gaming console, iOS device (through webcast as well).

Hints of StreamFest were first spotted by XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman in Netflix’ Android app last month. The news was then confirmed by Protocol.

According to the report, COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters during the company’s Q3 2020 earnings call confirmed that Netflix was planning a StreamFest to offer its services for free for 48 hours in India in a bid to boost subscriptions.

“We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have,” Peters had said, as quoted by the report.

