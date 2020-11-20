Indian viewers can stream Netflix for free for an entire weekend in December

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Netflix is hosting its two-day event ‘StreamFest’ in December, where it will provide free access to all content on the platform for users in India.
“We’re hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 5 12.01 am -December 6 11.59 pm) — of free Netflix. So, anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and entertaining reality shows for two whole days,” Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India announced in a blog post.
Users can sign up on the web or through the Netflix Android app with their name, email or phone number, and password to start streaming for free during StreamFest. If they choose to sign up on the web, they can do so from Netflix.com/StreamFest. During StreamFest, the service will be “completely free, no credit or debit card or payment needed,” said Shergill.
“From November 20, you can also visit Netflix.com/StreamFest and set a reminder with your email or phone number. And we’ll let you know as soon as StreamFest is live,” Shergill added.
Users signing up during StreamFest will get only one stream in standard definition. No two users will be able to use the same login information to stream. Once users sign up via the Android app or through a browser, they can use that login information to stream Netflix on any device — smart TV, gaming console, iOS device (through webcast as well).
ALSO READ: Indians spend nearly 11 hours per week on video streaming: Report
Hints of StreamFest were first spotted by XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman in Netflix’ Android app last month. The news was then confirmed by Protocol.
According to the report, COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters during the company’s Q3 2020 earnings call confirmed that Netflix was planning a StreamFest to offer its services for free for 48 hours in India in a bid to boost subscriptions.
“We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have,” Peters had said, as quoted by the report.
ALSO READ: A move to regulate OTT and digital news platforms
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...