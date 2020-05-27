Indians prefer features such as AI camera, fingerprint sensor while purchasing budget smartphone: Study

The features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera, fingerprint sensor and drop notch displays are the most-preferred features for consumers when looking for a budget smartphone, according to a study.

While AI camera remains to be the key aspect in terms of the consumer preference at 33 per cent, drop notch display follows with 25 per cent and fingerprint sensor with 22 per cent, according to a study by itel, a smartphone brand from Transsion India, said.

According to the survey, the probability of consuming content in one’s native language is also quite high with about 64 per cent of respondents preferring to consume content in their local language.

About 50 per cent of Indian smartphone users watched movies followed by 24 per cent on news, while 88 per cent of youth till the age of 24 watch movies exclusively on smartphones.

The significance of smartphone usage depends upon what value the smartphone provides in terms of features, the latest technology and most importantly the affordability factor. From content likability point of view, 56 per cent audience states that news gets them maximum traction on social media followed by 20 per cent around selfie posts, 14 per cent on travel and food at 10 per cent.

“Smartphones remain at the centre of our lives be it in terms of consuming content and videos, exploring information, connecting with peers and friends or surfing social media platforms,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO at Transsion India said.

On social media and entertainment app usage, 43 per cent of females were using WhatsApp, 29 per cent Dailyhunt and 27 per cent Facebook. Among males, 34 per cent were using Facebook and 31 per cent WhatsApp, the study said.