India’s global competitiveness intricately tied to proficiency at adopting AI: NITI Aayog CEO

The long-term success of the Indian ecosystem and India’s global competitiveness will intricately be tied to the country’s proficiency at adopting and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, especially in the larger enterprise context, said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

He was speaking at the 5th edition of the Digital Transformation Summit, organised by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) yesterday, 28 June, in Mumbai.

Kant said, “AI is now more important than ever, not only is its use becoming ubiquitous, its adoption is central for private sector companies to remain globally relevant.”

Underlining the importance of using AI responsibly, he said that it presents a wealth of opportunities and there are key privacy, data security and ethical considerations that have to be accounted for. “Responsible management of AI in India is key to leveraging the benefits of AI while minimising the risks,” Kant added.

He also released a report titled, ‘From Buzz to Reality: The Accelerating Pace of AI in India’, prepared by Bain & Company in collaboration with Microsoft and IAMAI.

Digital transformation

The summit brought together various stakeholders covering new age technology developers, enterprise solution providers, adopters, policymakers, knowledge partners and think tanks on one platform to analyse and discuss the roadmap of digital transformation in the near future.

Milan Sheth, Chair, Automation Committee, IAMAI & EVP IMEA Region, Automation Anywhere, said, “Digital transformation has gone from push to pull, with more organisations demanding integration of newer technologies.”

Different sessions were held on digital transformation strategy, work management 5.0, future of connected vehicle experience, data security and data-driven decision making. Over 300 delegates, more than 250 companies and over 50 speakers took part in the summit.