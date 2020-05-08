India’s smartphone market witness flat opening in Q1, hope for revival in the festive quarter: IDC

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
India’s smartphone market witnessed a flat opening in the first quarter of 2020 with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 1.5 per cent to 32.5 million units, according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.
Despite a slow start, India was the only country amongst the top three to witness a growth n the smartphone segment. Both, China and USA markets faced a YoY decline by 20.3 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in Q1FY20.
“Inventories remained high throughout the distribution channels due to seasonally low demand in the first quarter, clubbed with the Covid-19 impact from mid-March 2020 onwards as the nationwide lockdown was announced,” the report said. The growth is largely due to online channels, it said.
“The online channel grew by 9 per cent YoY in Q1FY20 due to multiple new launches, attractive discounts, cashback offers, and affordability schemes registering a share of 43.1 per cent. On the other hand, offline channel shipments declined by 3.5 per cent YoY, owing to fewer consumer offers, fewer retail walk-ins, and a more aggressive portfolio available on e-Tailer platforms across leading brands,” said Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.
The market was dominated by the sub-US$200 segments according to the report which accounted for 76.2 per cent of the market. The mid-range segment of grew 87.4 per cent owing to the sale of devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A51, Vivo S1 pro/S1, and Redmi Note 8 Pro.
The mid-premium segment declined YoY by 33.8 per cent.
“Samsung shipments still witnessed multifold growth with its newly launched Galaxy A71, Galaxy S10 Lite, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, followed by the realme X2 Pro/X50 Pro and OnePlus 7T,” the report said.
The premium segment was dominated by Apple, followed by Samsung and OnePlus. The feature phone segment, which accounted for 41.2 per cent of the overall mobile phone market in India declined by 29.4 per cent with shipments of 22.8 million units in Q1 of 2020.
Xiaomi continued to lead in the overall mobile phone market for the second consecutive quarter with a market share of 18.3 per cent, followed closely by Samsung and Vivo. Realme and Oppo followed closely behind.
Xiaomi accounted for 45.8 per cent market share with its shipments growing by 3.4 per cent YoY.
Vivo following Xiaomi had a 29.8 per cent share in first quarter.
The pandemic is likely to have a substantial impact on the Indian mobile industry owing to supply chain disruptions and slower consumer demands.
“Covid-19 will have a substantial impact on the Indian mobile phone market in 2020, with potential supply chain disruptions and slower-than-expected consumer demand for the next few quarters,” said Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.
“IDC expects the India mobile phone market to follow a U-shaped recovery from 3Q20 onwards. The pent-up demand from the first half of the year will gradually shift to the second half, rolling over to 2021 as well. A revival in consumer demand is expected around the festive quarter of 4Q20; with amplified marketing and promotional activities,” Singh said.
“In these challenging times, brands must relook at their marketing investments, supporting offline channels with hyperlocal delivery initiatives in key cities and try to make up for the lost ground in the all-important second half of year, under the assumption that normalcy will gradually resume Q3 onwards," he further said.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...