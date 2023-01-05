India could probably be among the top 10 countries in the world going by its GDP to tech-spend ratio, according to Microsoft's data, the company's Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Thursday.

Responding to a question on Microsoft's future in helping the Indian economy, Nadella said "there is overall economy, economic growth and there is tech spend. That gap is bridging. India's tech spend as a percentage of GDP is now becoming normalised with the developing world."

"India (In GDP to tech spend) is sort of definitely in the top ten in the world at least in our data. If that is the case, then the question is what is next. What is the output of that tech spend. Is it the same," he said while briefing the media after the Future Ready Tech Summit here.

Delving into Microsoft's role in India's growing tech spend, he said "...if India has a GDP of X and a percentage of that is what is the productivity gain from that (tech spend), that then the world can benefit from...is the way for people to think about, write about... lowest cost transactions for payment."

"That is a pretty phenomenal thing for a tech spend. That's a deflationary force. So that to me is the way at least I look at it. So we want to be the infrastructure providers for it. We want to be the developer amplifiers for it. We will build every part of our stack to basically help give that leverage," Nadella added.