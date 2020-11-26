India’s TWS shipments soared in Q3 2020: Report

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
India’s Hearables (TWS) market witnessed a massive growth in Q3 2020, according to the latest research from Counterpoint.
As per the report, India’s TWS market growth soared 723 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2020.
The market reached its highest ever growth in shipments for a single quarter, stated Counterpoint.
Also read: India becomes the fastest growing market in wearables: Counterpoint
“Inventory build-up prior to the festive season, along with a good number of new launches and entry of new players like OnePlus, Vivo and Infinix, drove this substantial TWS growth. Besides, work-from-home and study-from-home due to the Covid-19 pandemic continued to boost demand,” said Research Associate Anam Padha.
The shipments were led by the top three brands. These brands accounted for almost half of the total shipments in Q3 2020.
The top spot went to boAt which expanded its portfolio this quarter and launched many devices across price tiers. Xiaomi maintained its second spot in Q3 2020 with 16 per cent of the market share, followed by Realme which dropped to the third spot with 12 per cent market share. JBL and Apple had market shares of 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively in Q3 2020.
The entry of more OEMs further accelerated the growth of the TWS market in the country.
Talking about smartphone OEMs’ IoT strategy, Research Analyst Shilpi Jain, said, “Most of the smartphone OEMs now have entered the CIOT segment and are expanding their TWS portfolios across price tiers to benefit from the huge potential it holds. Increase in ‘stay at home’ activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic has also boosted the demand for TWS. The smartphone OEMs have managed to carve a significant place for themselves in the segment by leveraging their already established brand awareness and sales channels.”
Jain added, “India TWS ASP increased for the first time since 2019, largely due to the increase in Apple AirPods shipments and new launches in higher price tiers. Apple’s decision to not include wired EarPods with its new iPhone 12 series evidently helped it to increase the demand for AirPods.”
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The stock of Gujarat Gas has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, turning the outlook positive. Since the ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1385137014201450 Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...