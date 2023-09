Chennai-based Indium Software has appointed Jagannath Bharadwaj as its Chief Operating Officer. He joins the company from Ciklum, a global product engineering and digital services company, where he incubated, nurtured, and grew the company’s India delivery centres.

Prior to Ciklum, Bharadwaj spent over two decades working with Cognizant Technology Solutions, in various delivery management and market-facing leadership roles, according to a release from Indium Software.