Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies, the official licensing partner of US-based power tools and home appliances BLACK+DECKER and Acer, announced its foray into the smartphone through a trademark licensing agreement with Acer Incorporated. Under the agreement, the consumer electronics company will design, manufacture, and distribute smartphones under the Acer brand in India.

“Acer smartphones are something we have been working on for a couple of years and we are ecstatic to announce the foray finally. Our customers will experience exceptionally well-designed smartphones with high-end processors, top-notch camera technology, and a host of premium features across the range, said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies.

The entry of Acer into the Indian smartphone market highlights the sector’s significant growth potential. The company claims to concentrate on smartphones priced between ₹15,000 and ₹50,000, aiming to heighten competition within this price segment.

Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated, commented on the agreement, “Since its establishment in 1987, the Acer brand mission has always been to break barriers between people and technology. We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India”. Indkal owns the Acer trademark license in TVs, smartphones, and large appliances exclusively in India.

The Acer-branded smartphones will be available for purchase through both e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.

Indkal Technologies, which specialises in developing, distributing, and supporting consumer electronics, large and small home appliances, and smart devices, was launched in 2021.

