Industry automation workshop by Inker Robotics workshop on receives good response

Inker Robotics, a leading robotics company in India, concluded the three-day free workshop on Industrial Automation with the overwhelming participation of over 200 students and faculty members of eminent institutes.

The workshop was organised in association with Mumbai-based Absolute Motion, a leader in Industrial Automation. The sessions were led by Alister D’Silva, Lead Trainer along with a team of experts with extensive experience in Industrial Automation.

Speakers in their addresses elaborated on the tectonic shift across industries, scope, and the need for skilled labor with industry-oriented training for the students to “Be Future Ready”.

“Inker Robotics aims to bring pertinent, affordable, and accessible Robotic education to the students to address the need for skilled labour in various industrial automation platforms that offer immense potential. This includes the MSME sector that opens a wide range of opportunities for India in the field of Robotics. These workshops are a step towards our larger vision to develop a strong ecosystem and contribute to the world of Robotics in India”, said Rahul Balachandran, CEO, Inker Robotics.

Shahzad Abdul Salam, a student of Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam said “the workshop opened a whole new dimension of practical learning to us to the world of automation with a closer look at the industry, its nature and would help us to acquire the skills to be industry ready:.

As part of the continuous efforts to create and build an ecosystem, Inker Robotics has been successfully organizing similar workshops like ‘Hello Robots’ session for school students across the country since July 2020 with a purpose to create awareness on Robotics, AI and Emerging Technologies among students.

Inker Robotics would touch a benchmark figure of 5,000 hours (total hours of training) of workshops conducted to date as part of its larger vision of creating a strong ecosystem. This commitment and team effort helped Inker create the Best ROBO LAB set up in India.