Industry veteran Ramesh Emani joins the board of Ignitarium

Ignitarium, a leading deep-tech product engineering design house specialising in silicon design, multimedia and AI, has appointed Insta Health Founder and ex-Wipro veteran Ramesh Emani to its Board of Directors.

Ramesh was the founder and ceo of Insta Health Solutions, a healthcare software company providing hospital and clinic management solutions in India, Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. The company was subsequently acquired by Practo Technologies, India.

Prior to founding Insta Health, Ramesh had a 25-year-long career at Wipro Technologies where he was the President of Telecom and Product Engineering Solutions (PES) business, heading a team with a global operations footprint.

Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO of Ignitarium said: “I’m proud to welcome Ramesh Emani into the Board of Ignitarium. As President of Wipro’s $1billion Telecom & PES business, he has held leadership roles right at the pinnacle of corporate life. His entrepreneurship skills saw him create Insta Health, a healthcare software company, culminating in a successful exit to Practo.”

“This is a significant moment in Ignitarium’s journey, and I look forward to his stewardship and strategic inputs as we embark upon our next phase of growth,” he said.

Ramesh Emani said: “Reducing product development time and cost is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, and I am delighted to be part of Ignitarium’s quest in addressing this market. Customers are looking for pre-built solutions and IPs that speed up the product development cycle where teams that understand cutting edge technologies, and consistent predictable deliveries are crucial.”

“I have been really impressed by the leadership team at Ignitarium and their passion for customer success, and I am looking forward to an exciting journey ahead for the company," he said.