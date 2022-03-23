Inertia in Bengaluru, invest in dynamic Hyderabad: KTR tells NRI entrepreneurs

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has asked the NRI entrepreneurs to look at the dynamic Hyderabad as a destination for investments. He also asked them to support the State Government’s initiative to upgrade the school infrastructure.

“There is inertia in Bengaluru. Come and invest in Hyderabad, which is a dynamic city,” Rama Rao said.

Addressing the Indian American Diaspora on Wednesday morning (India time) at San Jose, he said the quality of infrastructure in Hyderabad was twice better when compared to Bengaluru. The cost of living was low too, he said.

“About 40 per cent of the people that work in the IT industry in Bengaluru are Telugus and given an opportunity they would come back to Hyderabad or Vizag or other cities in the two States,” he said.

The Minister, who also addressed ITServe Alliance in the Californian city, said that the State Government had introduced the Growth in Dispersion Policy to expand the IT industry to other parts of Hyderabad. “We are also promoting IT in Tier 2 cities to reduce the burden on Hyderabad,” he said.

ITServe Alliance, a non-profit organisation consisting of 1,400 companies in the IT staffing and services sector, has 19 chapters in 22 States in the US.

Minister KTR urged the members of IT Serve Alliance to explore investment opportunities in Tier 2 cities in Telangana and assured of all help to the prospective investors. The Minister is on a week-long trip to the US, leading a delegation of officials, to seek investments.

The Minister held discussions with top officials of wireless technologies company Qualcomm, Chemveda Life Sciences, electric vehicle company Fisker and gold equipment company Callaway Golf in the last two days.

Qualcomm said it was investing Rs 3,904 crore on expanding its facility in Hyderabad. The facility, which would be opened in October 2022, will its second biggest campus outside the US.