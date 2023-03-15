Infenox Technologies, a leading North American organisation, has opened its new office in Infopark Phase II. Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark, inaugurated the new office and offered all support for the operations of the company.

With presence in US, Canada and South America, Infenox Technologies is one of the fastest growing IT services company based out of Toronto. It offers services in the domains of digital transformation, cloud computing, omni channel commerce, and product development.

The new office will be the major offshore delivery centre and it will provide advanced technology services to clients and partners across the globe.

With a vision to become the strategic partner of our clients, contributing to their success and business growth, Infenox is committed to cater to their needs in most efficient and professional way so that they compete globally, said John Joseph, Group Chairman and CEO of Infenox Technologies.

Infenox’s operations in Infopark can bring in strong experts in different technologies, including Oracle Commerce Cloud, Sales Force Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, Microsoft Azure, AWS and more, he said.

Ajith Kumar, Managing Director & CEO of Infenox Technologies India, said the company will bring in over 100 job opportunities by end of FY24. Infenox is planning to hire senior technology experts and industry leaders, he added.

